Government “seriously” recommends that Spanish citizens leave Ukraine immediately

The government of Spain has “seriously” recommended that all Spanish citizens leave Ukraine immediately, as tensions with Russia continue to escalate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by José Manuel Albares, has advised Spanish citizens against travelling to Ukraine because of the “unstable security situation” in the country due to the rising tensions with Russia. They have also recommended that those living there “seriously” consider the possibility of leaving “temporarily”.

The Ministry, which updated its travel recommendations for Ukraine on Saturday, February 12, has urged the Spanish community in Ukraine, around 500 people, to leave the country by commercial means “while the current circumstances persist”.

Ministry sources have also confirmed that Spain is “prepared” to implement the evacuation arrangements that have been made, yet they have also called for calm.

For the time being, the situation is still being “analysed”, but the evacuation mechanism is “ready” should it become necessary to activate it.

The same sources confirmed that many other EU and NATO countries have decided “not to change anything for the moment” and are maintaining the same position as Spain.

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, stated that “it is more important than ever” to proceed diplomatically and seek dialogue with regard to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The Defence Minister explained that they are “permanently” evaluating how the situation is unfolding on the Ukrainian border. “In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to opt for diplomacy and dialogue” and to believe that, “in the end, the diplomatic path will be successful”, she said.

