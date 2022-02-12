Estepona Town Council expands public green areas to cover 100 hectares

The Town Council of Estepona significantly expanded its public green areas to cover a total of 100 hectares and planted more than a million flowers in 2021.

Estepona Town Council planted more than one million flowers and expanded public green areas to cover a total of 100 hectares in 2021, almost double that of a decade ago.

The Deputy Mayor for Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa, explained that in addition to the usual conservation work, there are different action plans that have been put in place to make the town more beautiful, such as the planting of seasonal flowers. There are also plans to make it more sustainable by replanting trees both in existing parks and in newly-created green spaces.

Ruzafa also spoke of the pioneering project, Jardín de la Costa del Sol, which has led more than 130 streets in the municipality to be renovated and decorated with plants and trees, creating large numbers of sustainable urban spaces for pedestrians.

Over the past year, the Town Council of Estepona has created new green areas, such as Juan Benítez, a space of more than 3,500 square metres where 160 trees have been planted. There is also another new green space on the northern ring road, on Calle Guillermo Cabrera, which covers 7,400 square metres and has 166 trees.

