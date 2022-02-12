‘England for Everyone’ fund to offer holidays to more than 800 struggling families

The new ‘England for Everyone’ fund from the government has £600,000 available to provide struggling families with trips and holidays over the next few months.

More than 800 families having difficulties with money, illness, loneliness or bereavement will be offered holidays and trips over the next few months thanks to the government’s new ‘England for Everyone’ fund of £600,000.

The official government statement released on February 12 said:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The fund will support parents, carers, and young people experiencing difficult times to get away, relax and enjoy themselves on a weekend break in England.

“Families who may never have had a holiday can be referred to the charity for a weekend trip and will have a choice of where they will visit. From campsites to chalets and caravans to lodges across the country, children could discover new creatures in rock pools, fly kites for the first time or build sandcastles on the beach.

“Referees could include people such as social workers and teachers, and holiday vouchers would be provided to help cover transport, accommodation and food. VisitEngland is also working closely with holiday parks to include free onsite activities.”

Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston said:

“Holidays provide a vital opportunity for people to reset, spend quality time together and improve their mental wellbeing. But for many families taking a break can be impossible.

“Following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are helping families facing particularly tough times to have a much-needed break while supporting our brilliant tourism and hospitality sector.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.