EMA investigating whether mRNA Covid vaccines cause menstrual changes

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced this Friday, February 11, that it is reassessing whether receiving mRNA Covid vaccines affects women’s menstrual cycles.

Thousands of reports of women suffering menstrual changes after getting Covid vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna will be probed by Europe’s medicines watchdog. These include cases of both heavy bleeding and missed periods following vaccination.

Previously, the committee had reviewed such reported menstruation problems and concluded that the evidence “does not support a causal relationship between these vaccines and menstrual disorders”.

The PRAC has decided to “further assess cases of heavy menstruation or amenorrhea after vaccination”, in light of new findings. An “in-depth assessment of all available data, including reports from spontaneous reporting systems, clinical trials, and the published literature”, will also be requested.

A spokesperson for the EMA clarified, “At this stage, it is still unclear whether there is a causal relationship between Covid-19 vaccines and cases of heavy periods or amenorrhea. There is also no evidence to suggest that vaccines affect fertility”.

Irregular period patterns have been reported by women all around the world after getting the mRNA vaccines. Some studies have even suggested that the issue affects four out of every 10 females.

A review by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been triggered after receiving 50,060 reports in the UK alone, up to February 2, relating to late periods or period changes.

Menstrual disorders can occur with a wide range of underlying medical conditions, and are very common. These can include stress and exhaustion, cases of which have also been reported following Covid-19 infections, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

