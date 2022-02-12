DGT launches the ‘Electronic Workshop Book’ website

A website with the most reliable car workshops in Spain is launched by the DGT

A new website has been launched, the Electronic Workshop Book, developed by the Spanish Confederation of Automobile and Related Repair Workshops (CETRAA).

In collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), they have built this platform that allows workshops to register with Traffic all the maintenance and repair actions carried out on a vehicle’s safety systems.

It also offers an interactive map, including a thousand associated workshops spread throughout Spain, so that those interested can consult the data of the participating establishments.

When clicking on them, a window opens with the name and address of the workshop, the telephone number, their email, and a file that in itself offers full guarantees to the consumer by being part of the Book Workshop project.

The website’s ultimate goal is to increase transparency in the second-hand vehicle market in Spain. Each time any vehicles pass through these associated workshops, the establishment will register the work carried out.

From there, the data will be sent to Traffic and anyone will be able to know its complete revision history by requesting a vehicle report from the DGT.

By registering data as revealing as the vehicle’s mileage, possible manipulations in the odometers – one of the most reported practices in this type of transaction – are avoided, as reported by diariosur.es.

