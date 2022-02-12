Covid numbers for the Valencian Community - Friday, February 11.

Covid numbers for the Valencian Community on Friday, February 11, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health reported the Covid numbers for the Valencian Community this Friday, February 11. It shows 26 new deaths from coronavirus, and a total of 8,950 new cases confirmed either by PCR test or through antigen tests, 151 infections less than on Thursday 10.

Of these 26 deaths, all have occurred in the last seven days except four that correspond to the month of January. These were ten women aged from 58-101; and 16 men, between the ages of 42 and 95.

According to official statistics, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Community amounts to 8,818: 1,010 in the province of Castellon, 3,380 in Alicante, and another 4,428 in Valencia.

With this update, the total number of positives stands at 1,235,108 people. The new cases by province are 805 in Castellon (151,320 in total), 2,982 in Alicante (435,408), 5,161 in Valencia (648,373), and 2 unassigned cases, bringing the total number of unassigned cases to seven.

There have been 17,332 discharges registered. In this way, the number of people who have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community is 1,134,101. By provinces, registrations are distributed as follows: 138,430 in Castellon, 402,386 in Alicante, and 593,225 in Valencia. Total unassigned discharges remain at 60.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,420 people admitted, 135 of them in the ICU: 206 in the province of Castellon, with 13 in the ICU; 442 in the province of Alicante, 47 of them in the ICU; and 772 in the province of Valencia, 75 in the ICU.

According to the registered data, there are currently 103,630 active cases, which represents 8.31 per cent of the total positives, as reported by elespanol.es.

