Cash for OMIC consumers’ information service in Adra

CONSUMER QUERIES: Adra attended to approximately 1,000 people in 2021 Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall has received €12,000 for improvements to OMIC, the municipal consumers’ information office.

The allocation from the Junta’s Health and Families department covers 40 per cent of the office’s running costs, while the town hall will provide the remainder, explained Consumer Affairs councillor Pedro Peña.

“This is good news because OMIC supplies an essential service by defending consumers’ rights,” Peña said.

Adra’s OMIC office provided personalised advice for approximately 1,000 queries from local residents.  Of these, 346 cases were taken further with 30  passed on to the Consumer Arbitration System.

Most of the claims and complaints were linked to mobile telephone operators as well as energy and water supply companies, Peña revealed.

“Insurance companies, banks and financial institutions were also high on the list of consumer dissatisfaction,” he added.


