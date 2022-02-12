Campervans are flouting rules in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park

CAMPSITES and authorised campervan parking areas are half-empty in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park while motorhomes jam seafronts.

Francisco Garcia, president of the park’s business-owners’ association Asemparna, declared to Almeria’s provincial media that it was time to take a firmer stance and ensure that parking regulations were not flouted.

“Motorhomes in rural lanes and paths or in out-of-the-way spots are not the best image for a national park,” Garcia pointed out. “They choose strategic zones with good views, privileged places not intended for them.”

Motorhome tourists should spend the night in the zones set aside for them, the Asemparna president argued: “Instead some of them are using wasteland to empty their rubbish and sewage.”

Garcia also maintained that caravanners soon learnt that in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park they could do what was not permitted in Tarifa or the Sierra Nevada.

“The Junta should ensure that the rules are complied with in protected areas and the town hall needs to step up vigilance in urban zones,” he declared.