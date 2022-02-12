Booster jab becomes less effective after four months

A study performed in the United States has revealed that the booster jab against COVID-19 becomes less effective after four months.

In October of last year, the Public Commission gave the go-ahead for the booster jab against COVID-19 to be given to over-70s and vulnerable people in Spain. The first booster jabs were given on October 25.

Four months later, the US health authorities have published a study warning that the level of protection provided by the booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops after four months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the effectiveness of the antigens provided by the booster in preventing hospital admission is 91% for the first two months after it has been given. However, it drops to 78% after four months.

According to the study, it is predicted that the level of protection will drop to 33% by the fifth month, although it is still too early to know the exact percentage, as not all the results have been obtained.

The CDC recommends, for now, that everyone over the age of 12 receive a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. In the US, only 63% of the population has been vaccinated with both doses.

The United States is currently the country with the most cases of coronavirus in the world. Since the start of the pandemic, 77.5 million people have been infected (170,000 in the last 24 hours).

