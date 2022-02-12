Barry Manilow hits deployed to flush out vaccine protesters

New Zealand have taken soft policing to another level when most countries are sending in the riot squads to deal with vaccine protestors, police deployed water sprinklers and Barry Manilow hits to flush them out.

After initial attempts to move the protestors off parliamentary grounds in Wellington had little effect, the sprinklers were turned on.

But protesters, were quick to respond by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water, and when a downpour struck on Saturday, their numbers only grew. Protesters brought in bales of straw, which they scattered on the increasingly sodden grounds at parliament.

Some shouted, others danced and one group performed an indigenous Maori haka.

Trevor Mallard, Parliament Speaker then came up with a new plan to make the protesters uncomfortable: using a sound system to blast out vaccine messages, Barry Manilow songs and the 1990s hit Macarena on a repeat loop.

Protesters responded by playing their own tunes, including Twister Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It.

The protest began when a convoy of trucks and cars drove to parliament from around the nation, inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada.

At first there were more than 1,000 protesters but that number dwindled as the week wore on before growing again on Saturday.

Police have been taking a more hands-off approach since Thursday, when they arrested 122 people and charged many of them with trespassing or obstruction.

Officers who have been wearing protective vests but have not been using riot gear or carrying guns, had tried to slowly advance on the protesters.

That tactic resulted in a number of physical confrontations. A video of two female officers briefly dragging a naked woman by her hair from a scuffle went viral.

In a response to questions from The Associated Press, New Zealand police said they did not remove the woman’s clothing as some people had claimed online, and that she had been naked for “some time” before her arrest.

Police also said the images and videos did not provide the full context of the protest activity or the situation that police faced.

However, the scuffles seemed to prompt a strategic rethink by police, who appeared more content to wait it out as the week wore on, but by Friday, Mr Mallard had seen enough and told staff to turn on the sprinklers overnight.

“I ordered them on,” he confirmed to the AP.

Mr Mallard said: “No-one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home.

“Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don’t think it works that way,” he joked.

The deterrents have not phased demonstrators (NZME via AP)

Mr Mallard told media he was also responsible for the sound system loop.

Some of the protesters’ vehicles have remained parked in the middle of roads around parliament, forcing some street closures, with the National Library and the many cafes and bars in the area closed while the protest plays out.

Among the protesters’ grievances is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against Covid-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel.

Many also oppose mask mandates, such as those in shops and among children over the age of eight in classrooms, claiming to champion the ideal of more “freedom”.

New Zealand was spared the worst of the pandemic after it closed its borders and implemented strict lockdowns, limiting the spread of the virus. The nation has reported just 53 virus deaths among its population of five million.

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, said last week said the country would end its quarantine requirements for incoming travellers in stages as it reopened its borders.

With about 77% of New Zealanders vaccinated, Ms Ardern has also promised she will not impose more lockdowns.

As protests continue and Barry Manilow hits are deployed to flush out vaccine protesters, New Zealand reports a record 454 new community cases.

