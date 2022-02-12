Another new plaza planned for Albox

ALBOX town hall has purchased a house in the San Antonio neighbourhood to make way for a new plaza.

Mayor Francisco Torrecillas explained that this and an adjoining property which already belongs to the town hall will provide the site for another open space in the town centre.

This new project will bring the number of plazas created in recent years up to three, Torrecillas said.

One of these, the Plaza de los Alfareros (Potters’ Place), which was completed in 2017, pays homage to one of Albox’s historic trades and features ceramic murals created by the Albox potter,  “Antonio El Punta.”

“What was formerly an uninviting plot of land has been transformed into an area where residents and visitors will be able to relax and enjoy the surroundings,” Torrecillas said.


