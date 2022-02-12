Andalucia to abolish the need for Covid passports to enter establishments

The requirement of Covid passports to enter establishments is to be scrapped in Andalucia



Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health for Andalucia, announced this Saturday, February 12, that the rule requiring Covid passports to access nightlife, hospitality, health, and social health establishments, will be abolished this coming Tuesday 15.

“On the 15th (this Tuesday) the extension that was requested for the Covid passport is fulfilled, we are not going to request the renewal, then the Covid passport obligation for nightlife, restaurants, health, and social health establishments will expire. From this Tuesday it will no longer be obligatory in Andalucia”, Aguirre pointed out.

The Covid certificate or negative diagnostic test for coronavirus has been in force since December 20. Regarding visits to health centres, and residential social health centres, it was required from December 7.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It will however continue to be compulsory to use it for travel to certain countries. This is something that transcends the powers of the Board, and depends on agreements that Spain signs at a national level, or through the European Union.

Mr Aguirre explained that this decision has been made because both the incidence and hospital pressure are falling, with around 600 fewer hospitalised for Covid in a week. “The decrease in hospital pressure indicates that the sixth wave is in clear remission, and we hope to reach a stabilisation phase in 10-15 days”, he added.

Regarding primary care, the region is in the “normalisation phase”, to the point that the counsellor has ensured that the Salud Responde telephone system “answers anyone who calls. I invite anyone who needs it to call Salud Responde, and see the promptness”, he suggested.

The Minister assured that the large volume of Andalucians who have been infected with the Omicron strain “has also created a natural immunity”, in addition to that acquired by the vaccines.

He explained that unless a new variant came along that was not sensitive to antibodies due to natural or acquired immunity, “we could already reach a phase of stabilisation, of tranquility. The virus has come to stay with us, which is why I ask all Andalucians for caution”, he added, as reported by estadiodeportivo.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.