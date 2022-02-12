Accident causes thief to bleed to death while trying to rob a school in Osuna

While trying to rob a school in Osuna a thief suffers an accident and subsequently bleeds to death



A 35-year-old man died in the early hours of this Friday, February 11, in the Sevillian municipality of Osuna. He was reportedly trying to access the Francisco Rodriguez Marin Secondary Education Institute (IES), to allegedly commit a robbery at dawn on the premises.

In the company of several individuals, the assailant reportedly tried to enter the institute from the back, through a door for the entrance of material, but he suffered a mishap in the process.

According to sources from the Local Police, and the 112 emergency services, consulted by Europa Press, he apparently managed to get an ‘iron protrusion’ embedded in an armpit, which, as a consequence, “caused a great loss of blood”, ultimately ending his life.

The event occurred before the institute opened its doors to the educational community. A neighbour who was out walking his dog on Calle Dr Fleming was the one who noticed the badly injured person.

As reported by the same sources, this individual contacted the 11 number. They immediately deployed a Guardia Civil patrol to the location, along with an 061 ambulance and medical crew.

Due to the injured man’s location on the other side of the fence, neighbours were unable to attempt to help him before the emergency services arrived. By the time they did arrive, the man was already dead. An investigation into the incident is now underway by the Guardia Civil, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

