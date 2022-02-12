72-year-old Sevilla man jailed for trying to kill a waiter who refused to serve him

image: policia nacional

When a waiter in Sevilla refused to serve him until he settled a previous bill, the client pulled out a knife and stabbed him

National Police officers in Sevilla province have arrested a 72-year-old man – who has already been imprisoned without bail – for the crime of attempted murder. He assaulted and stabbed a waiter who had refused to continue serving him until he paid for what had previously been consumed.

As reported by the National Police this Thursday, February 10, in a press release, the arrested person has numerous records for crimes of ill-treatment, threats, misappropriation, and against traffic safety.

The incident occurred on January 6 at around 8:30pm when the aggressor entered a bar and ordered a drink. When the waiter informed him that he had an outstanding drinks bill, and would not serve him anything if he did not first settle it, the detainee “suddenly and surprisingly” brandished a knife and stabbed the employee in the back.

Analysis of the video surveillance cameras that were in the establishment, together with statements made by the victim, and witnesses who experienced the event, were key to clarifying the facts.

As a result, the perpetrator of the attempted murder was able to be fully identified, arrested, and brought before the Sevilla Court of Instruction, where the judge ordered his immediate imprisonment without bail, as reported by 20minutos.es.

