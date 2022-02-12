72-year-old arrested for trying to kill waiter who refused to serve him  

The national police have arrested a 72-year-old man for the crime of homicide after trying to kill a waiter who refused to continue serving him unless he paid for what he had already consumed.

The man, who is being held without bail, attacked the waiter with a knife stabbing him in the back.

According to the police report, the person arrested has numerous prior convictions for crimes of ill-treatment, threats, misappropriation and against traffic safety.

The events, which occurred on January 6 around 8:30 p.m. when the aggressor entered a bar and ordered a drink. The waiter told him that he would not serve him anything if he did not pay for the drinks that he had consumed previously. The customer then brandished a knife stabbing him repeatedly in his back.

Video surveillance cameras in the bar showed the incident, which with the statements made by the victim and the witnesses to the event, led to the man’s detention without bail.

The evidence enabled police to identify and arrest the individual quickly, and to be brought before the Seville Court of Instruction. The judge ordered his immediate imprisonment without bail for trying to kill the waiter who refused to serve him.

