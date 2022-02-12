20 million flowers for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The palace have announced that the Tower of London is going to be completely covered with around 20 million flower to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, as she become she becomes the first royal to achieve 70 years of service.

To show their and the public’s appreciation the moat will be planted with flowers that will bloom from late spring through to the end of summer, fading in the autumn only to return the following year.

Urban horticulture experts at Sheffield University have picked 29 different species that will bloom at different times providing a kaleidoscope of colours in a project called Superbloom.

Tom O’Leary, HRP’s director of public engagement, told MailOnline: “We’re aiming to plant by the end of March and then boom! It all comes into flower in time for the Jubilee weekend in June.

“But unlike most displays, this one will keep changing over the summer months. It’s pushing the boundaries.”

The flowers have been coordinated to start blooming in whites and pinks in June to coincide with the start of the celebrations, in July a flood of flowers in blues and purples and finally in August gold, yellow and orange.

The last time flowers were planted at the Tower of London it was a sensation overnight, which time was to commemorate the centenary of the World War I outbreak in 2014 with 888,246 ceramic poppies installed.

The eyes of the world will be on the UK during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the addition of 20 million flowers will show the country in its best light, no doubt encouraging many to visit the city.

