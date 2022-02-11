US nuclear-capable bombers arrive in UK

As tensions grow on the border between the Ukraine and Russia, US nuclear-capable bombers have begun to arrive in the UK.

Onlookers watched as four American B-52 long-range bombers landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Thursday, with ground crews having arrived says earlier.

According to military sources the arrival of the bombers is not related to the tensions between the West and Russia but rather as part of a joint task force mission planned months ago.

The nuclear-capable bombers, which have been in US military service since 1955, took off from their home base of US Air Force Minot in North Dakota before refuelling in Nova Scotia.

Whilst many will be unhappy with the arrival of the nuclear-capable bombers, aircraft enthusiasts caught the moment the mammoth planes landed.

According to flight tracking data two of the aircraft engaged in various activities over the UK before landing.

A statement issued by the US Air Force said: “En route to RAF Fairford, US Bomber Aircraft integrated with British Typhoon aircraft and Portuguese F-16s currently assigned to NATO’s Icelandic Air Policing mission,” adding “integrated with British Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) to conduct bilateral Close Air Support training.”

Both the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, have said the crises was in its most dangerous moment, with the latter vowing to back the Ukraine against any Russian aggression. Moscow have repeatedly denied any intention to invade the neighbouring state.

In addition to the planes that have landed in the UK, the US is deploying a total of 3,000 troops to forward bases in Europe to reinforce NATO positions.

The US already has a considerable deployment in the UK, including a sizable air force contingent including the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352d Special Operations Wing and 501st Combat Support Wing at RAF Mildenhall.

The deployment of US nuclear-capable bombers in UK will not be seen by Moscow in a favourable light with the country repeatedly stating its view that NATO is the aggressor and that it will need to protect its borders.

