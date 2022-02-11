UK government to provide £174 million for housing for 2,900 homeless people

The UK government is to provide £174 million in funding to go towards housing for 2,900 homeless people as part of the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme.

Homeless people throughout the UK will be given long-term housing thanks to £174 million in funding provided by the government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme. The announcement was made by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on February 11.

Over 2,900 homes will be created between 2021 and 2024.

The official statement from the government said:

“All housing provided includes refurbished flats from unlettable homes in disrepair and new build properties, converted hotels and schools.

“The accommodation will be provided with specially-trained support workers – often from homelessness charities such as St Mungo’s – who will be offering treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help long-term rough sleepers and newly homeless people remain in their tenancies and into employment or training.

“Councils across England are invited to bid for funding for the remainder of the programme as part of a total investment of £433 million in safe, long-term, stable and supported housing for rough sleepers.”

Eddie Hughes, Minister for Housing and Rough Sleeping said:

“One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.

“This government does not just want to make a dent in the number of rough sleepers – we want to end rough sleeping for good, and through innovative programmes like this we’re on track to ensure no one is forced to spend a night on the streets.”

