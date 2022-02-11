Three new bird flu cases detected in Huelva and Seville

Three new cases of the subtype of bird flu H5N1 have been detected in Andalucia, in the provinces of Huelva and Seville.

The Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development has announced that three new cases of bird flu have been detected in Andalucia, in the provinces of Huelva and Seville.

According to a statement from the Junta, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been detected at a turkey farm located in Niebla, Huelva, which has around 39,500 birds; at another turkey farm in Trigueros, Huelva, which has around 8,000; and at a farm in Carmona, Seville, which has a capacity for 28,800 turkeys.

Another case had been detected a few days beforehand in Villarrasa (Huelva), where, according to the Regional Ministry, the animals have already been slaughtered and the farm has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to prevent the virus from spreading.

The Regional Government of Andalucia is working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to follow the protocol established for such situations.

When a farm is suspected of being affected by bird flu, the animals are immediately immobilised and slaughtered, an epidemiological survey is carried out to try to determine the source of the infection, and restrictions are placed around the farm, said the Junta. They also added that the Andalucian government is taking preventive action to prevent new cases on farms in other areas.

At the national level, there have also been cases of domestic poultry affected by avian influenza in Segovia and Valladolid, and there have been eleven cases of wild birds with the disease in the provinces of Lérida, Girona, Palencia, Seville and Cádiz.

The government of Andalucia has reminded the public that this subtype of this virus has very little capacity to affect people, but it is recommendable to minimise unnecessary contact with birds showing clinical symptoms or with those found dead. As far as consumption is concerned, the virus cannot be transmitted to humans through cooked poultry meat, eggs or processed products derived from them.

