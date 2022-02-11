Study predicts huge boom in tourism for the Balearic Islands this year

A study shows a positive recovery in tourism for the Balearic Islands, with numbers even exceeding those in 2019.

The fourth tourism report of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of Mallorca (Pimem) and the company Processing Smart shows a recovery in tourism and even expects to exceed the 2019 season – mainly due to British and German holidaymakers.

According to the company Roiback, at the moment, the Balearic Islands show a growth of 50 per cent in stays for Easter and a 30 per cent rise in the summer.

Dingus, another company that has worked on the study, points to an increase in the average stay without a reduction in prices – 47 per cent are reservations between five and seven days and reservations of more than eight days rise to 31 per cent.

Mallorca House Rent points out that the reservation forecasts are very positive, in such a way that for July and August occupation rates of around 65 per cent is expected, while prices would rise between five and 15 per cent.

Fideltur, an online marketing technology platform, indicates that the sun and beach offer continues to be the most requested at 39 per cent, followed by the health and wellness market at 18 per cent.

Finally, the technology platform Juniper also foresees good tourism prospects and affirms that the reservations made in the month of January 2022 exceed those that materialised in any month of 2021.

