Student arrested for planning terrorist attack at University of Lisbon

An 18-year-old engineering student has been arrested by police at the University of Lisbon for planning a terrorist attack in which he aimed to “kill students”.

The Portuguese Judicial Police (PJ) have arrested an 18-year-old man who was found to have weapons and a written plan to attack the University of Lisbon. The 18-year-old engineering student is suspected of committing a terrorist offence.

In a statement, the police explained that their national counter-terrorism unit launched an operation upon suspecting that an attack targeting students at the University of Lisbon was being planned. “Given the seriousness of our suspicions, the investigation was given the highest priority, which allowed us to interrupt the criminal activity in the early hours of today,” the police said.

According to local media, the young man, a Portuguese national, had planned to carry out the attack this Friday, February 11, and was aiming to kill students.

During the searches carried out as part of the operation, the police found “vast amounts of evidence” that would confirm the initial suspicions. The authorities seized several illegal weapons and other items “likely to be used in the practice of violent crimes”, as well as documentation and a written plan with details of the attack.

The suspect is an engineering student who was allegedly consuming large amounts of information about shootings, such as those that frequently occur in schools in the United States. According to local media, the police seized knives and a crossbow, but no firearms. He had been planning the attack, alone, for months.

