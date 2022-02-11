Sting becomes the latest star to sell his music catalogue

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has acquired the entire music catalogue of British musician Sting



In the latest such move by a top musician, Sting has reportedly sold his entire music catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). The company announced their acquisition this Thursday, February 10, reported by Reuters.

Sting’s whole musical back-catalogue includes his solo work, plus everything written and recorded with his hugely successful band The Police. The deal is believed to include both Sting’s music publishing, and recorded music catalogues, although no financial details were divulged. UMPG, is the publishing arm of Universal Music Group (UMG).

In a statement, Sting said, “It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected. Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways, but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter”.

Between 1978 and 1983, Sting released five studio albums as singer and bass player with The Police, of whom he was a co-founder. Their string of chart hits includes ‘Roxanne’, ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Walking On The Moon’, and many more.

After leaving the band, the Northumberland-born singer-songwriter-actor embarked on a massive solo career. His first solo album was ‘The Dream of Blue Turtles‘, in 1985. He also penned songs for films, earning him four Oscar nominations.

Sting has scooped the Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and also earned Billboard Magazine’s Century Award. In 2002, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. US performing rights organization BMI, in 2019 announced ‘Every Breath You Take‘ as the most-played song in radio history.

UMG Chairman, and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge, said, “Sting is a songwriting genius, whose music permeates global culture”, as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.