Spanish hospitality: False teeth returned 11 years later

A British holidaymaker who was ill after a night out in Benidorm has had the false teeth he lost that fateful night 11 years ago returned, as Spanish hospitality reaches a new height.

Paul Bishop, 63, said he thought it was a “joke” when an envelope carrying his missing teeth, covered in Spanish postmarks, turned up on his doorstep. Apparently the last time he seen the teeth was on a night out in Benidorm in 2011, where he had gone to celebrate a friend’s 50th birthday.

He apparently lost his teeth after being sick in a bin as a result of an all-day drinking session. Apparently Bishop who works for HMRC, realised later in the evening that he had lost them and despite making a search later in the evening he failed to find them.

The false teeth were replaced on Bishop’s return from the holiday, however he was subsequently traced by Spanish authorities after being identified through DNA submitted to the British police a few year’s prior.

Years later, Spanish authorities recovered the teeth and managed to trace Mr Bishop through his DNA, which he had submitted to the British police 15 years earlier.

Mr Bishop said he “couldn’t believe it.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was some sort of joke, but then I saw the actual letter, which was written in English.

“It mentioned the Alicante area – well, that’s where I was. Then it mentioned the British council, and I thought: ‘It’s genuine, this.’ “It read, ‘Please come back to Spain again, but be careful.’”

“They don’t fit anymore, but they’re still in perfect condition.”

Spanish authorities found the false teeth in a landfill site and as they were deemed a body part had to be returned by law to the owner, Bishop, of Stalybridge, Manchester – even 11 years later.

Although legally required to do so, there are few who would have gone to the trouble with Spanish hospitality reaching a new height with the false teeth returned 11 years later.

