Spanish actress Isabel Torres has died

The star of the Spanish hit TV show Veneno, Isabel Torres, died today according to a post by her family on social media. The star died tragically after suffering from lung cancer for the last two years.

Her family wrote: “Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel.

“Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”

The much loved and international famed actor shared a post on her Instagram page in December, revealing that she had just two months to live.

Isabel became an international star when she was one of three trans actresses cast to play celebrity Cristina Ortiz in Veneno 2019, it was during the filming of the series that she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

She told Spanish media at the time: “”My life has not been easy. Without realising it, I have made a battle of my life.

“A battle that I don’t know if it will end soon or a little later. What I am clear about is that I am not going to stop fighting until the last moment.”

A proud advocate of LGBTQ rights, Isabel shared her pride about being raised by her two mothers.

In 1996, she reportedly became the first Canarian woman to have the gender on her ID changed.

Tributes have poured in for the star, Isabel Torres who has died aged 52.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.