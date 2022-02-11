Spain drop travel requirements for children over 12

The Spanish government has announced that it is to drop the travel requirement for children over the age of 12, after complaints from the tourism and hospitality sectors. The announcement follows reports that many Brits have cancelled their holidays to Spain or looked elsewhere as a result of the requirement for children from non-EU countries over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated.

The change, which will come into force on Monday at the start of the half-term, will see children older than 12 from non-EU countries requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test rather than a vaccination certificate to enter the country.

The vaccination requirement was widely criticised by the media and the tourism sector in Spain and in particular the Canary Islands, who state that the coming week is one of their best annually. The struggling sector is keen to make up for the lost trade over the last two years and had seen the midf-term as the start of a return to normality.

