Spain and Portugal strengthen cooperation to deal with drought

Portugal and Spain have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in order to deal with the drought that is currently affecting the Iberian Peninsula, by increasing how frequently river flows are measured and sharing water and meteorological data.

The measures were discussed at the latest meeting of the Commission for the Implementation of the Albufeira Convention, held on February 10 by videoconference. One of the main topics of discussion was drought, due to increasingly extreme weather phenomena, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, the participants decided that the mechanism for monitoring river flows, which is currently quarterly, will become monthly.

They also agreed to establish a protocol for exchanging real-time water and meteorological data in order to manage extreme situations in shared river basins. The protocol is set to enter into force this year.

Furthermore, the mandate of the Drought and Floods Working Group was approved. This seeks to promote a better exchange of information, implement common methodologies for calculating drought and scarcity indices and coordinate national flood risk management plans.

The Portuguese delegation was led by the president of the Luso-Spanish Interministerial Commission on Limits and Hydrographic Basins from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lénia Real, and the Spanish delegation was led by the director-general for Water from the Ministry of the Ecological Transition.

