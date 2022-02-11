Spain: 6,000-year-old cave paintings vandalised

Seprona, the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard is investigating who may have vandalised cave paintings from about 6,000 years ago. The paintings considered of historical importance are located on the Peñón del Muerto, in Solana del Pino, between Ciudad Real and Jaén.

According to Seprona, vandals painted a large Spanish flag over the paintings that is visible from the passing road that connects the area with Andújar (Jaén).

The mayor of Solana del Pino said that this is not the first time the paintings have been targeted, “15 years ago some interested party already took a piece of stone with some very unique paintings.”

Continuing the mayor explained that she hopes that the investigation can find who undertook this “unfortunate cultural attack” that has been carried out with “premeditation and cruelty”. To paint the flag the vandals would’ve had to use a ladder, since the height of the shelter where the cave paintings are found is eight meters. The socialist mayor has said that it is a “miserable act, regardless of whether the drawing is the flag of Spain or had been another.

“The people in Solana del Pino are outraged, as we are in the City Council, where for many years we have been betting on tourism linked to cultural heritage that we now see destroyed by some mindless people.”

With the 6,000-year-old cave paintings vandalised again, the Provincial Council of Ciudad Real is looking into whether the flag painting can be removed without damaging the original artwork. They are also looking into what they can do to protect the paintings but acknowledge that it may be difficult to do so.

