Shantytown entrenched in Barcelona

With the cost of rentals and homes in Barcelona soaring, people are taking to the streets to survive as news of a shantytown is becoming entrenched in the Plaça de les Glòries. The story first reported by Publico shows more than 20 people having built temporary accommodation in the square.

According to Publico there are 86 settlements across the city in which around 400 people live, including about 50 minors. Most of those that live in these shantytowns are unemployed either failing to find something or lacking the paperwork to look for jobs.

Substandard housing situations are not new in Barcelona or in the metropolitan area, nor has there been a notable change in the homelessness trend.

Albert Sales , a sociologist and researcher at the Institute of Regional and Metropolitan Studies in Barcelona said: “We have not perceived a change, and it is hypocritical to be scandalized by this when we are constantly generating misery through the housing market.”

In addition to the 400 people living in the shanties, there are according to the city council 105 occupied premises with almost 500 people who living in them (156 are minors).

Deputy Mayor for Social Rights, Laura Pérez says: “The data shows poverty and structural social inequality, and also the difficulty of intervention. The solution to poverty cannot be addressed by the City Council.”

Of concern is that more and more people are dying due to housing insecurity, energy poverty and, ultimately poverty. A lack of ventilation and fires have caused a number of deaths recently.

According to the latest count from the Network for the Care of Homeless People (XAPSLL, for its acronym in Catalan), there are around 900 people sleeping rough in the city with more than 3,000 already housed in municipal facilities.

The number of homeless people has stabilised in recent years because the number of residential facilities has grown, and not due to a drop in poverty.

Sales says: “Social services and entities are absorbing residential exclusion, but there are more and more people in resources of this type because the options to leave and recover, such as renting a room or a flat, have become mission impossible.”

He added that the number of people being cared for by social services jumped 22.5% during the pandemic with one in four requiring assistance for the first time. The lack of housing or the difficulty of accessing housing at an affordable price is consolidated as one of the factors that most influence the possibility of suffering a risk of social exclusion according to the council.

Migrants are most affected by the lack of affordable housing but many local residents have also experienced a drop in their disposable income and purchasing power.

A five year proposal has been submitted by academics and homeless associations to the government that introduces the concept of “dignified residential space”. This would allow for the transition from pensions and hotels, to social housing.

In response to the proposal Sales said: “With the Immigration Law and the housing crisis, people will continue to fall onto the streets. I am not sure that creating more resources will end up solving the problem, structural changes are necessary that I do not know if we are willing to make.”

Discussions are ongoing according to the council in Barcelona, as they look to find solutions to the homelessness problem and that of the shantytown that has entrenched in the city.

