School faces backlash for asking students to use pizza toppings to share their sexual desires.

“What’s your favourite style of pizza? Your favourite toppings? What are your pizza no-nos? Now mirror these preferences in relation to sex! Here are some examples: Likes: Cheese = Kissing Dislikes: Olives = Giving oral,” the worksheet states.

The worksheet then asks students to draw their favourite type of pizza, equating their favourite topping to their favourite sexual acts.

An Enfield group of parents reached out to Brie Quartin, the district’s Health and Physical Education Coordinator, to complain about the assignment.

Quartin responded in an email by apologising and blaming it on a technical error.

“The incorrect version, as opposed to the revised version of this assignment, was mistakenly posted on our grade 8 curriculum page, and was inadvertently used for instruction to grade 8 Health classes,” Quartin wrote in the email, which was posted on the parent group’s website. “I caught the error after our curriculum revision in June but failed to post the intended version.

“The correct version of the assignment is for students to work in small groups to craft a pizza with toppings (no behaviours associated with said toppings) that would make everyone happy/comfortable using non-verbal communication only,” Quartin added.

“Students are then asked to reflect and discuss how thoughts or feelings can be confusing or misconstrued [sic], if we rely on non-verbal cues/communication alone. The parallel to be taught here is that when discussing pizza topping it is important that your preferences are clearly communicated to avoid any misunderstanding. This discussion then leads into how students can identify when consent is either present or not.”

Giselle Moore, the group member who corresponded with Quartin and previously had two children in the district, said this was more than a mistake.

“This went all the way down the chain of command,” Moore told DailyMail.com.

“I find this all very disturbing,” she continued. “This is stuff that would normally be discussed in a safe place in the home. This is not the school’s job to talk to children about explicit sexual behaviour. The school is just normalizing this behaviour, hyper sexualizing children.”

Sophia Arel, the mother of a JFK Middle School eighth-grader, told DailyMail.com that she decided pulled her own daughter out of the health class this semester after learning about the pizza assignment.

“They removed that part of the assignment, but I don’t know what else is going to slip through the cracks,” she told DailyMail.com. “It’s vulgar and it’s just inappropriate. First of all, you’re 13, and you don’t even know your sex preferences yet. And when these kids answer these questions, where does that information get shared? Who’s interested?”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with learning about sex and consent at all,” Arel added.

“When I was young, we learned about the basics like contraception and things like that. But we weren’t being asked what our preferences were and do we dislike giving oral. It’s just so weird. My husband, when he learned about this, he was like ”I wish there was the pizza assignment when we were kids.” He was joking, but was actually really pissed.”

