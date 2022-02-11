Residences in Almeria province have more than 500 infected

The latest report from the Ministry of Health there are more than 500 people infected in residences in Almeria province



Residential and nursing homes in the province of Almeria are bearing the full brunt of the severe spread of Covid-19. According to the latest report from health authorities on Monday, February 7, there are currently 491 people infected with the virus, including both staff and residents.

Specifically, Almeria is the fourth Andalucian province with the most Covid cases in residential centres. Those of Sevilla, Malaga, and Granada have higher numbers. There are 371 confirmed positive cases, while another 126 residents are also in preventive isolation.

Of particular concern is the situation of eight of the elderly residents who have had to be admitted to hospitals in the province as a result of the virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the report published by the Ministry of Health, there are also 120 workers from these residential centres who have tested positive in recent days.

In total, there are 33 residences with confirmed cases: 21 of them with cases among both residents and workers, another nine with only positives among the workforce, and three where there are only cases among residents.

The most affected is Virgen de la Esperanza Nursing Home in Almeria, with 57 cases (49 residents, and 8 employees). In the Macael Residential Centre there are 49 (46 elderly, and three workers), while the San Rafael de Nijar Residential Centre has 44 cases (36 residents, and 8 employees), as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.