Rangnick accuses Ronaldo of not scoring enough goals

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of not scoring enough goals by Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick



Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Premier League giants Manchester United, said this Friday, February 11, that Cristiano Ronaldo “should score more goals”, but that the problem is general for the team.

United, who host Southampton tomorrow, Saturday 12, have not won either of their last two games, and displayed an alarming lack of firepower against both Middlesbrough and Burnley. The prolific Portuguese striker has now gone five games without finding the back of the net. His worst goalless streak since 2013.

Speaking at a news conference, the German coach said, “This is not just about him. He should score more goals, obviously, because we’re creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough”.

Adding, “But it’s not just a problem with Cristiano. It also happens with other players. We’re not scoring enough. If you look at all the chances we’ve created, we have to improve in the coming weeks”.

United’s frightening lack of goals has dropped them down to sixth place in the table. They are level with Arsenal on 39 points, who have one game in hand. Tottenham are three points behind Rangnick’s team, but have played two games less.

Criticising the Portugal captain might not be the best move by Rangnick considering the rumours that Ronaldo is not happy at the club and that he has spoken with his agent about a move away from Old Trafford.

This goalscoring crisis at United comes less than two weeks before they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, as reported by 20minutos.es.