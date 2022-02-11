Home Sport Rangnick accuses Ronaldo of not scoring enough goals

Rangnick accuses Ronaldo of not scoring enough goals

By
Chris King
-
0
Rangnick accuses Ronaldo of not scoring enough goals
Rangnick accuses Ronaldo of not scoring enough goals. image: twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of not scoring enough goals by Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Premier League giants Manchester United, said this Friday, February 11, that Cristiano Ronaldo “should score more goals”, but that the problem is general for the team.

United, who host Southampton tomorrow, Saturday 12, have not won either of their last two games, and displayed an alarming lack of firepower against both Middlesbrough and Burnley. The prolific Portuguese striker has now gone five games without finding the back of the net. His worst goalless streak since 2013.

Speaking at a news conference, the German coach said, “This is not just about him. He should score more goals, obviously, because we’re creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Adding, “But it’s not just a problem with Cristiano. It also happens with other players. We’re not scoring enough. If you look at all the chances we’ve created, we have to improve in the coming weeks”.

United’s frightening lack of goals has dropped them down to sixth place in the table. They are level with Arsenal on 39 points, who have one game in hand. Tottenham are three points behind Rangnick’s team, but have played two games less.

Criticising the Portugal captain might not be the best move by Rangnick considering the rumours that Ronaldo is not happy at the club and that he has spoken with his agent about a move away from Old Trafford.


This goalscoring crisis at United comes less than two weeks before they travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews


LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

British Camber of Commerce
El Corte Inglés commits to improving its animal welfare policy

El Corte Inglés commits to improving its animal welfare policy

News
The huge Spanish company El Corte Inglés has further committed to improving to its animal welfare policy, due to concerns over sustainability and growing...
BREAKING: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at an industrial site in St Helens

BREAKING: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at an industrial site in St Helens

Top News
Breaking News - Merseyside fire and rescue service are tackling a huge fire in St Helens this morning.Fire and rescue crews are tackling a...
Jeremy Clarkson left feeling 'out of his depth’

Jeremy Clarkson left feeling ‘out of his depth’

Celebrities
Jeremy Clarkson has been left feeling 'out of his depth.’ The former Top Gear presenter has admitted feeling out of his depth after handing...
Spanish Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca sign an agreement for the supply and distribution of preventative drug against COVID-19

Spanish Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca sign an agreement for the supply and distribution...

News
The Spanish Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have signed a new agreement for the supply and distribution of Evusheld, a monoclonal...
UK Home Office announces 21 organisations to receive 1.4 million for domestic abuse research

UK Home Office announces 21 organisations to receive 1.4 million for domestic abuse research

News
A total of 21 organisations, which have now been named by the UK Home Office, will receive £1.4 million in funding for domestic abuse...

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.