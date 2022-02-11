Pioneering apprenticeships offered to UK prisoners to help cut crime

The UK government is offering apprenticeships to prisoners for the first time in an attempt to cut crime and reduce labour shortages.

UK prisoners currently do not have access to the apprenticeships that would allow them to gain new skills and find work upon being released from prison. For the first time, the government is to offer them the opportunity to do apprenticeships in a variety of industries in an attempt to help cut crime and reduce labour shortages.

The official government statement said:

“Polling published last year found that nine out of ten businesses that hire ex-offenders say they are reliable, good at their job, punctual and trustworthy.

“Currently prisoners are unable to take advantage of apprenticeships, which would give them access to gold-standard training they can gain the skills needed to secure work on release – with evidence showing that prison leavers in work are significantly less likely to re-offend.

“The government will change the law so that prisoners at open prisons across England are able to apply for apprenticeship opportunities in vital industries, including hospitality and construction, providing direct routes into jobs with businesses in the community.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab, said:

“We are introducing prisoner apprenticeships to give offenders the skills and training they need to secure a job on release.

“Getting offenders into work offers them a second chance to lead a more positive life and stay on the straight and narrow.

“Breaking the cycle of crime is critical to our mission to drive down reoffending, cut crime and protect the public.”

