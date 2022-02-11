One out of four workers in Spain considering quitting for mental health reasons

A survey has found that around one in four workers in Spain are considering quitting their jobs for mental health reasons.

Around one in four workers in Spain (27%) are considering leaving their job this year, mainly due to mental health reasons or economic conditions.

This percentage is higher than the 23% recorded in 2021, according to an InfoJobs survey analysing the possibilities of a ‘Great Resignation’ in Spain like the one experienced in the United States.

Last year, nearly 50 million workers decided to leave their jobs in the United States. In some European countries, such as Italy, this phenomenon affected more than 1 million employees. However, in Spain, according to Social Security data, barely 30,000 professionals voluntarily quit their jobs.

According to InfoJobs, the difference between Spain and the United States can be found in the employment data for both countries. While at the end of last year the unemployment rate in the US was 3.9%, it was 13% in Spain and 9% in Italy.

“The situation in Spain is very different, because if a worker leaves his or her job, there is little guarantee of finding another one unless we are talking about sectors or jobs that are in high demand,” said Mónica Pérez, Director of Communication and Research at InfoJobs.

In any case, Pérez believes that the priorities of Spanish workers are undoubtedly changing, which is reflected in the fact that the percentage of Spaniards who are considering giving up their jobs this year has increased by four, to 27%.

For these workers, the main reasons for leaving their jobs are mental health (32%), economic conditions (27%), the desire to do something different (26%) and work-life balance (24%).

The latest InfoJobs report on Mental Health and Workplace Benefits reveals that one out of every two mental health problems in the employed population is directly related to work.

Although young people do not rank mental health as the main reason for leaving their job, mental and physical health become the main reasons for leaving the workplace among older employees.

