No dry nets for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match

By
Linda Hall
-
0
DAY’S BIGGEST: Ray Turvey’s 7.4-kilo carp was the best of the day Photo credit: Jeff Richards

IT was Section B2 of the River Jucar for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match in neighbouring Valencia province.

“The air temperature never rose above 13 degrees but B2 was a good section to fish with everyone catching, so there were no dry nets,” club secretary Jeff Richards said.

“We had only eight contestants as Jack was away and one of our ladies was still in hospital,” he added.

Best total weight of the day the 13.85 kilos caught on Peg Four by Ray Turvey whose 7.4-kilo carp was also the biggest of the day.

“It was a good day with a total weight of 42 kilos and 34 fish caught between the eight anglers.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff added.


For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

