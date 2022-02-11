Nijar takes action and makes a start on bike lane

NIJAR town hall is spending €2.4 million from its own budget on a 3.7-kilometre bike lane.

“It was obvious that we couldn’t wait forever for outside solutions,” declared Nija mayor Esperanza Perez Felices. “Not when we are talking about safety and advancing in our plans for positioning ourselves in a good competitive position socially and environmentally,” she added.

The lane between Campohermoso and San Isidro will link Nijar’s most heavily-populated districts, providing more safety for the dozens of cyclist, many of them agricultural workers, who use the narrow but busy AL-3111 each day.

Starting work on the bike lane coincided with a statement from San Isidro’s parish church, maintaining that hundreds of Nijar residents were “exasperated” by this unsafe section of road without pavements.

“We are also improving road safety with two roundabouts that we built ourselves while hoping that other administrations would decide to make improvements,” the mayor explained.

“To help them, we have included an outline in the EU’s subsidy programme to assist territories in a future where competitivity isn’t defined by prices but the conditions where they are produced,” Perez Felices said.

“If provincial or regional administrations don’t understand this, we’re here to convince them, but in the meantime we are using our own resources.”