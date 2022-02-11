News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

Linda Hall
DIPUTACION HELP: New fully-electric car for Finestrat town hall Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

All-electric THE Diputacion donated an electric vehicle to Finestrat town hall, one of 171 it is providing free to municipalities with populations below 50,000. Local mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca thanked the Diputacion not only for its commitment to the environment and sustainability, but also its consideration towards smaller municipalities.

Wi-Fi for all JAVEA town hall is installing free Wi-Fi in the Old Town, the Promenade and Primer Montañar.  The internet connection has been financed by the EU’s WiFi4EU initiative which ensures that the public has free access in parks, plazas, official building, public libraries, health centres and museums throughout Europe.

More air FISH are dying at the mouth of the Algar in Altea owing to lack of oxygen in the water, explained Environment councillor Jose Orozco.  His department has brought in diggers to make an opening in the piled-up shingle that has prevented seawater from entering the river’s stagnant lower section.  

New home ONDARA town hall signed a collaboration agreement with the Red Cross to develop various projects and assistance programmes inside the municipality.  Ondara mayor Jose Ramiro also announced that the town hall will also provide premises in the now unused Sombreria as a permanent base for the organisation’s activities.  

Pitch perfect ALBIR’S new football pitch surfaced with artificial turf was inaugurated with two “friendlies” between women’s sides from Alfaz and Benidorm. The €295,983 cost of the pitch in Calle San Miguel was met with “important help” from Diputacion provincial council and the regional government, explained Sports councillor Jose Plaza.


