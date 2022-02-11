New York fires 3,000 employees for being unvaccinated

The New York City Council has made around 3,000 employees jobless for being unvaccinated.

New York City has fired around 3,000 employees who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the rules imposed by the City Council on its workers, according to The New York Times.

This is the first round of such layoffs to be carried out in New York. Those affected will be public workers who were on unpaid leave and who have not provided proof of having been vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Such people represent less than one per cent of the total number of city employees, as the local administration employs some 370,000 people, 95 per cent of whom have received at least one dose, according to figures published by The New York Times.

The New York City government has required its workers to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to keep their jobs and is requiring two doses for all new employees.

Friday, February 11, will also be the deadline for a thousand new workers to prove that they have received the two doses.

In total, some 13,000 employees have applied for some form of exemption from the rule on medical or religious grounds.

Several unions representing workers such as police officers, firefighters and teachers, among others, have attempted to sue the city to invalidate the layoffs, although they have so far been unsuccessful.

On Monday, several hundred people marched through the city streets to protest the requirements for vaccination and call for an end to the COVID-19 restrictions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.