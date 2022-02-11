Moving to Mijas: The ultimate guide

Just 36 km from the glamorous Marbella and within easy reach of other hotspots on the Costa del Sol, the beautiful mountain town of Mijas is now one of the most popular destinations in Andalucia for those moving to Spain.

The beautiful Mijas was traditionally a fishing village but is now a bustling town full of amenities with a large expat community who have moved there permanently. With no shortage of shops, schools and things to see and do, Mijas has something for everyone. Mijas is also a great starting place for weekend trips to other parts of the Costa del Sol including Marbella, Estepona, Malaga and Nerja.

So, you are thinking of moving to Mijas – but who do you turn to for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the coolest restaurants?

To make moving to Mijas a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to tell you everything you need to know before you take the plunge.

Contents

Where is Mijas

Properties in Mijas

Things to do in Mijas

Best restaurants in Mijas

Schools in Mijas

Healthcare in Mijas

Contact information

Where is Mijas?

Mijas is located right in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in the Malaga province of Andalucia. It is only 14 miles away from Malaga airport, the main international airport in the Costa del Sol. This is a great location to move to and especially convenient if you are expecting frequent visits from family and friends.

The municipality of Mijas is divided into three main areas, each of which has its own unique characteristics.

Mijas Pueblo

Mijas pueblo is a typical Andalucian whitewashed town built into a mountainside with incredible panoramic views. The international community here is so large that the town hall has its own Foreigner Department, the first of its kind in Spain, to meet the needs of foreign expats and tourists. The picturesque old town of Mijas boasts narrow streets and white houses decorated with colourful flowers.

Mijas Costa

The coastal zone of Mijas is divided into two urban centres, La Cala and Las Lagunas, which are together known as Mijas Costa.

La Cala



La Cala de Mijas is a small seaside village located between Fuengirola and Marbella. It was historically a place of defence, and it is still possible to see four fortified towers from which lookouts would warn of approaching enemy ships. The earliest of the towers, Torre de Calaburras, was built in the 15th century.

Las Lagunas



The more recently created Las Lagunas is a vibrant, modern area with plenty of activity. Efficient public transport connects Las Lagunas with the other parts of Mijas.

Properties in Mijas

If you’re thinking of moving to Mijas, it’s handy to know that the property market offers a wide range of different options for sale or long-term rental, including luxury villas, apartments and houses. The price will depend on the type of property and the area of Mijas, but there will certainly be something for families, young professionals or retirees on any type of budget.

In Mijas Pueblo, a two-bedroom apartment will cost around €85,000, and a three-bedroom one will cost around €150,000.

In La Cala, a recently-built three-bedroom apartment with a sea view will go for around €350,000. If you have a higher budget, you could get an extremely luxurious five-bedroom villa for €2,000,000.

10 of the best things to do in Mijas

Mijas has plenty to offer for those wanting to move to Spain and get involved in local life, with cultural events, museums, shopping and no shortage of natural beauty to explore.

Wander the streets and squares of Mijas Pueblo

Wandering around the streets and squares of the beautiful and traditional Mijas Pueblo is a delightful way to spend a few hours.

Of particular note are Plaza Virgen de la Peña (the heart of the town), Plaza de la Constitucion, and Paseo de la Muralla.

There are also free walking tours that leave from the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

Play golf

Mijas is known for its golf courses, which are more than capable of meeting the needs of all professionals, enthusiasts and beginners who wish to have a game under the Mediterranean sun.

Some of the excellent golf courses on offer are Calanova Golf Club, El Chaparral Golf Club, La Siesta Golf Club, La Cala Resort, La Noria Golf & Resort, Miraflores Golf Club and Santana Golf & Country Club.

Go to the beach

The spectacular beaches of Mijas are the ideal location to get some sun and sea and make the most of the fantastic Mediterranean climate and clear waters. Beachfront companies offer a range of different water sports, including windsurfing, sailing and diving – so there’s plenty o do if you’re considering moving to Mijas.

Just a few of the best beaches include El Chaparral, Del Bombo, Algaida, Calahonda and La Luna.

Visit the Mayan Monkey Chocolate Factory

This chocolate factory offers a range of different hands-on workshops for chocolate lovers of all ages. All products are organic and ethically sourced.

Location: Mayan Monkey Mijas, 15 Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 29650, Mijas Pueblo

Opening times: Weekdays 10:30am until 6pm, weekends 10:30am until 7:30pm

Prices: Check the website for workshops and prices

Spend a day at the water park AquaMijas

AquaMijas offers fun for all the family during the warm summer months, with numerous attractions and a range of food and drink options.

Location: Autovia del Mediterraneo, Km. 208, 29651, Las Lagunas de Mijas

Opening times: Low season 10:30am until 5:30pm, mid-season 10:30am until 6pm, high season 10:30am until 7pm

Price: Click here to see discounts offered on the website

Go for a donkey ride

Mijas is famous for its “donkey taxis”, which have been around for years. Although controversial, rides on these unusual “taxis” continue to be popular with visitors. Times, routes and prices can all be found online.

Location: Mijas Burro Taxi, Av Pl. Virgen de la Peña, 29650 Mijas

Opening times: Low season 9am until 6pm, high season 10am until 9pm. Closed on Saturdays



Price: Donkey ride €15, donkey cart €20

See a flamenco show and shop for arts and crafts

A free flamenco show is given every Wednesday at 12:00 pm in Plaza Virgen de la Peña in the old town, next to the arts and crafts market where visitors can find some beautifully crafted original pieces.

Location: Plaza Virgen de la Peña

Opening times: 12pm

Price: The flamenco show is free to watch

Go to the theatre

Teatro Las Lagunas has something for all tastes, including plays, musicals, concerts and comedy shows. Keep an eye on the agenda for upcoming shows, which can be found online, there’s always something to see if you’re considering moving to Mijas.

Location: Cam. del Albero, 16, 29651 Las Lagunas de Mijas

Opening times: Click here to see the Facebook page for more information on shows and timings

Price: Click here to see the Facebook page for more information on shows and prices

Visit the Mijas Miniature Museum

The proceeds from this unconventional miniature museum go towards mental health charities. For only a few euros, visitors can see quaint and quirky pieces of art, such as paintings done on grains of rice or other tiny objects.

Location: Av. del Compas, 22, 29650 Mijas

Opening times: Low season 10am until 5pm, high season 10am until 10pm

Price: Adults €3, pensioners €2, children under 14-years-old €1.50

Go hiking

Of course, nature lovers are spoilt for choice in the scenic Mijas – moving to Mijas will give you ample time to try all of the trails! There are numerous hikes of all distances and difficulties in the Sierra de Mijas mountain range, and the highest peak is the Pico de Mijas, at 1,150 metres above sea level.

Location: Accessible by car or public transport

Opening times: 24 hours

Price: It is free to visit the Sierra de Mijas

10 of the best restaurants in Mijas

From international cuisine to the most typical flavours of Andalucia, Mijas has restaurants of all kinds, including some excellent vegetarian options too, so you’ll be spoilt for choice if you decide to relocate.

La Alcazaba de Mijas

A wide range of Mediterranean, national and international dishes accompanied by an incredible panoramic view.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday to Sunday 4 pm – 11 pm – closed on Mondays and Fridays

Address: Plaza de la Constitucion, 29650 Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 952 59 02 53

Price: €€

2. La Reja

This Spanish steak house has rustic décor and friendly staff.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 12 pm to 11 pm – closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle de los Caños, 9, 29650 Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 952 59 11 24

Price: €€

3. Tomillo Limon

A wide variety of different types of dishes to suit all tastes, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm – closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida, Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 13, 29650 Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 951 43 72 98

Price: €

4. Koco Bistro

A popular restaurant offering a range of Spanish and international dishes with a warm atmosphere and great service.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12.30 pm to 11 pm – closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida, Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 3, 29650 Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 952 48 61 52

Price: €€

5. Balcon de Mijas

Authentic Indian food served with a wonderful view.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm – closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida de la Virgen de la Peña 3, 29650, Málaga

Booking: 952 59 03 85

Price: €€

6. Albahaca

Typical Spanish food with vegetarian options and outdoor seating available.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm – closed on Mondays

Address: Urbanización Butibamba, 2, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 607 80 25 57

Price: €€

7. Snack Attack

Those wanting something more British can find an English breakfast here at a very decent price.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Sunday 9:30 am to 4:00

Address: Urbanización Jardín Botánico, 26, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 952 49 31 84

Price: €

8. The Family Restaurant & Bar

A small and cosy bar and grill offering Spanish food made from fresh produce.

Opening hours: 11:00 am to 12:00 am Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle Don José de Orbaneja s/n. Conjunto El Puente 3, Local 2, 29649

Booking: 952 93 28 47

Price: €€

9. The Times Sports Bar & Grill

Not only does this bar and grill offer delicious food and vegetarian options, but they also have a pool table and a weekly quiz every Sunday.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 9:30 am to 12:00 am – closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Cartama, 47, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 952 49 44 48

Price: €€

10. Utopia

A great atmosphere with lots of pizza and pasta options for decent prices.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12:00 pm to 1:00 am – closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Fuengirola, S/N, LOCAL 8, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 604 34 75 78

Price: €€

Schools in Mijas

For those moving with children, local Spanish schools can be found in Mijas Pueblo, La Cala and Las Lagunas. Primary schools include Las Cañadas, Virgen de la Peña, and Los Campanales, and Colegio San Francisco de Asis provides secondary education.

Those willing to go slightly further afield will also find excellent international schools in Marbella, Estepona and Torremolinos.

The privately-owned St. Anthony’s College in Mijas is the oldest British school on the Costa del Sol and offers co-ed education for ages 3-18, including a range of subjects at A-level.

Healthcare in Mijas

Having access to great quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home, as is knowing where to find it. Mijas has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital Quiron Marbella

Quironsalud Marbella Hospital is a private hospital with a renowned medical team and a complete range of specialities.

Address: Avenida Severo Ochoa, 20, 29603 Marbella, Malaga

Contact: For more information, click here

Vithas Xanit International Hospital

Located in Benalmádena, this is the leading private hospital in the Costa del Sol.

Address: Avenida de los Argonautas, s/n, 29630 Benalmádena, Málaga

Contact: For more information, click here

Doctors

Mijas Pueblo Health Centre

This local health centre offers free medical treatment to those entitled to free healthcare.

Address: Plaza de la Paz, 8, 29650 Mijas, Málaga

Contact: 951 77 40 31

Dentists

Sermadent

This private dental clinic provides a range of services, including offers for families.

Address: Avenida de Méjico, 14, 29650 Mijas, Málaga

Contact: 952 59 00 82

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting, but it is important to have the contact information for the emergency services.

This is why we have included the important contact numbers you should have when moving to Mijas.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

Ambulance: 061

Fire brigade: 080

National police: 091

Local police: 092

