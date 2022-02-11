Motorhome drivers given seven days to leave Roquetas de Mar

Gabriel Amat, the mayor of Roquetas de Mar, is giving motorhome owners seven days to leave the area



Roquetas Town Council is the first one to take action in relation to the invasion of motorhomes in public spaces and promenades in the main municipalities along Almeria province’s coastline.

During the pandemic, the use of this form of mobile tourism has skyrocketed, resulting in a much higher incidence of such vehicles parking up in Almeria this winter.

The council’s reaction will be to restrict the stay of these motorhomes, placing their owners under the threat of being reported to the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea, or the Ministry of Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia.

Gabriel Amat, the mayor of Roquetas de Mar, has publicly acknowledged that “too many have come, and in recent weeks it has been a real nonsense”, which is why he has decided to act to put an end to this type of tourism.

“It is normal for some to park, as has always happened, and we have sought a way to make them fit in as best as possible, and have a good time in the municipality, but it is no longer that they have a good time, it is that they are harming many citizens, and doing some things improperly”, assured the mayor.

The consistory has had to deal with complaints from numerous residents of the area due to the collapse of certain points in the town. Mr Amat explained that the town’s Local Police officers are already being instructed to notify the caravanists that if they do not leave within a week, a complaint will be made to the competent agency.

In the next few days, the Town Council will proceed to install information boards displaying the existing regulations. These will be used to highlight to the vehicle owners that repeated breaches are being made of certain rules, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories