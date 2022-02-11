Ministry’s bypass hints could mean an Altea N-332 solution

THE Ministry of Public Works allegedly turned down Altea’s request for another AP-7 access but could again be considering a bypass.

Although there has been less through traffic since the AP-7 tolls were lifted, driving in the centre of Altea still involves holdups and tailbacks in rush hours and the summer.

According to the Spanish media, the question was raised last January when Ministry officials visited Altea during the inauguration of two new N-332 roundabouts.

Infrastructures councillor Diego Zaragoza admitted that the conversation had taken place but gave little away.

“Owing to the reactions this issue always produces, due to the repercussions on so many people, we want to be cautious when making statements,” Zaragoza said.