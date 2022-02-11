Luc Montagnier, a French virologist who shared a Nobel Prize for discovering HIV, dies aged 89.

PROFESSOR Luc Montagnier, a French virologist who shared a Nobel Prize for discovering HIV, dies in the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris aged 89, according to Doctor Gérard Guillaume.

Guillaume, who was a known collaborator of Montagnier, told French news outlet FranceSoir that Montagnier died on Tuesday, February 8 surrounded by his children. Montagnier was a biologist and virologist who lived for science, according to Guillaume.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition to having received a Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for the discovery of the AIDS virus, he worked alongside the greatest scientific institutes in the world during his life, according to the French site.

Montagnier worked as “Emeritus research director at the CNRS, professor at the Institut Pasteur, director of the Centre for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York and as director of a research institute at the Jiao-tong University of Shanghai,” the paper notes.

Despite his advanced age and criticism he suffered, particularly from part of the scientific community, Luc Montagnier always fought for free science, FranceSoir wrote. He supported the Academy of Sciences as well as the National Academy of Medicine through his research for many years. For this, he has received countless awards and accolades.

Controversy certainly did follow Montagnier. In 2017, more than a hundred French science and medicine academics rebelled against Montagnier after the Nobel Prize winner claimed that vaccines “poison” children.

An open letter written by the academics read: “We cannot accept that one of our colleagues uses his Nobel Prize to spread, outside the field of his competence, messages dangerous to health, disregarding the ethics that should govern science and medicine.”

He was also outspoken about the Covid vaccines, specifically the use of the vaccines during the pandemic. Speaking to one journalist before he passed, Montagnier was asked “should we be vaccinating during a pandemic?” to which he replied, “It’s unthinkable.”

“The variants are the product of and result of the vaccination… the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of death.” A claim widely disputed by internet fact-checkers such as Reuters.

The virologist also famously said: “Those who have taken the 3rd dose should go to a laboratory, and undergo an AIDS test.. The result may surprise you.. So you sue your government”.

Nobel Prize Winner and Virologist, Dr. Luc Montagnier: "The new variants are a production and result from the vaccination… the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of ______." Journalist: "Should we be vaccinating during a pandemic?" Montagnier: "It's unthinkable." pic.twitter.com/ofk9zYTWJq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 5, 2022

Many people paid tribute to the Nobel Prize winner and virologist.

One user on Twitter wrote: “Well done Dr Montaigner for living long enough to see Covid and even towards the end of your life speaking out so emphatically about what you saw. RIP”

“A great light has gone out in the world today. A friend and colleague, we have been told, Professor Luc Montagnier has passed,” said Dr Richard M Fleming.

Another person wrote: “RIP Luc Montagnier. He was one of the heroes in all this and it’s a big loss.”

“Luc Montagnier, who discovered HIV, died today at 89. Very controversial in his last years, but he did an amazing discovery for humankind,” another said.

Luc Montagnier, who discover HIV, died today at 89. Very controversial in his last years, but he did an amazing discovery for human kind. The best description of his greatness was done by Gerry Melino in the lifelines section of Nature in 2003. Read it here: pic.twitter.com/YO50Dace18 — Gerardo Gamba (@gerardo_gamba) February 10, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.