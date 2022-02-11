Increased patient violence in Almeria province last year

MEDICAL STAFF: Women health professionals targeted more often than males Photo credit: Pexels

ALMERIA’S healthcare professionals revealed that aggressive behaviour from patients increased in 2021.

This had diminished noticeably when in-person consultations practically ceased during lockdown but the CSIF union which represents medical staff reported 88 attacks in Almeria last year.

Sixty-seven were verbal assaults but 21 professionals were subjected to physical violence, a CSIF spokesperson revealed.

Despite the 25 per cent rise on 2020’s total of 70 acts of violence, there was less physical aggression towards medical and nursing staff in Almeria last year than in any other of Andalucia’s eight provinces.

But, as happened throughout Andalucia, more women were  targeted in Almeria than men last year, with 70 health professionals accounting for 80 per cent of the total.


