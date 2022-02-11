Fully autonomous Black Hawk helicopter flies for first time

The Defence Armed Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has announced that a fully autonomous Black Hawk helicopter has flown for the first time without a pilot.

The flight, which took place above Fort Campbell in Kentucky for 30 minutes, was undertaken in conjunction with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky on February 7.

The project is part of DARPA’s Aircrew Labour In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) programme, which aims to put “removable kits” into existing military aircrafts to “promote the addition of high-level automation”.

The famed Black Hawk helicopter if used autonomously could be used in rescue missions or to deliver supplies without endangering any more life.

Sikorsky MATRIX autonomous technology was installed in the helicopter allowing it to fly without a pilot, the test requiring the system to overcome a string of simulated obstacles before performing a perfect landing back on the runway.

Stuart Young, Program Manager in DARPA’s Tactical Technology Office said: “With reduced workloads pilots can focus on mission management instead of the mechanics.

“This unique combination of autonomy software and hardware will make flying both smarter and safer.”

“The autonomous helicopters will help the Army to have much more operational flexibility in its missions.

“This includes the ability to operate aircraft at all times of the day or night, with and without pilots, and in a variety of difficult conditions, such as contested, congested, and degraded visual environments.”

Great strides in autonomous technology are being made as is evidenced by the Black Hawk helicopter, which has been flown without a pilot. The news will be widely welcomed by those involved in rescue missions but will not doubt be opposed by those who unhappy with the use of drones in warfare, an autonomous Black Hawk having the same capability.

