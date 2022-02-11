Canada: Freedom Convoy has funds frozen AGAIN.

THE Freedom Convoy in Canada has seen donation funds frozen AGAIN, this time by the Ontario government and from fundraising site GiveSendGo. The news comes on the back of GoFundMe pulling the plug on the Canadian truckers account, which had raised more than $10 million (€8.8 million).

The Ontario government has gone to court to freeze the funds of the Freedom Convoy, according to the Toronto Sun‘s Brian Lilley. The order was issued by the court on February 10 and all funds have been frozen, not seized, until further notice.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to a statement on Thursday, February 10: “Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform.

“This afternoon, the order was issued. It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations.”

Following the permanent suspension of their GoFundMe page, which withdrew its support after police and local leaders raised concerns it had become an “occupation”, the organisers of the convoy set up new campaigns on the Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo.

As of February 10, “Freedom Convoy 2022” had raised $US8.4 million (7.3 million) and “Adopt-a-Trucker” had amassed more than $686,000 (603,000).