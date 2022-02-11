BREAKING: F1 fighter jet crashes in Arizona.

BREAKING NEWS – A contractor-owned F1 fighter jet unexpectedly crashes in Arizona at around 11 am local time on Thursday, February 10, according to officials.

The Mirage F1 fighter aircraft, operating out of Luke Air Force Base, crashed during a routine training mission. The pilot ejected and was relatively unhurt, officials said.

“Today, an ATAC Mirage F1 fighter aircraft supporting military flight training at Luke Air Force Base was destroyed when it crashed in an uninhabited area outside the base,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“The pilot safely ejected and is being treated for minor injuries. ATAC is investigating the incident and will work with relevant authorities to determine the cause and take any remedial action that is necessary. We ask for your understanding as we work through all the details of this investigation. ATAC will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander said: “Our Airmen and partners are our most important resource and we are committed to conducting our mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots as safely as possible.

“We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Luke receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this. Finally, I’m grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries.”

The crash is the second of one of ATAC’s 63 Mirages in the past 12 months. On February 25, 2021, another Mirage came down at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. The two pilots on board also ejected safely.

Breaking: Luke AFB officials confirm a Mirage F1 jet crashed during a training mission, pilot was able to eject safely. no one on the ground was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/JNkrDs0Hqa

— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 10, 2022

