Dr Rodríguez, the youngest expert in Sleep Medicine in Spain and the only ENT specialist to obtain the distinction in Andalusia

The specialist doctor is part of the team of experts of the ENT Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar

In addition to this achievement, Dr Laura Rodríguez Alcalá is the author of research studies that have been published in international highly-influential scientific journals

Not only did the doctor meet all the demanding requirements to obtain her distinction, but she can be proud to have done so at an exceptionally early age. At the age of 29, Dr Laura Rodríguez Alcalá has become the youngest expert in Sleep Medicine in Spain and the only ENT specialist to obtain the distinction in Andalusia.

Dr Rodríguez, who works in the ENT Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar hospitals states that she feels “greatly motivated” and encourages her professional colleagues “to obtain the distinction in Sleep Medicine as it is a useful way to complement and streamline our speciality in this field”.

In order to receive her award, Dr Rodríguez was required to take the theoretical and practical test that is organised annually by the Spanish Federation of Sleep Medicine Associations (FEMES¸ in its Spanish abbreviation). “This distinction proves that the recipient has experience in the diagnosis and management of the medical disorders taking place while sleeping, disorders that disrupt sleep time or conditions affected by disorders of the sleep-wake cycle.

We must also be able to prove our ability to analyse and interpret polysomnography and be familiar with the most up-to-date research, as well as the clinical and medical activities being conducted at the Sleep Unit”, explains the expert.

The name of Dr Rodríguez stands out again in this last area, as she is the author of two research studies that have been accepted and published by international highly-influential scientific journals (Q1). The young expert points out the encouragement of her colleagues from the Unit as one of the motivating factors in the accomplishment of these studies.

“The ENT Team at Quirónsalud Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar, headed by Dr Carlos O’Connor Reina and Juan Carlos Casado Morente, has been contributing to science with numerous publications of scientific impact in various fields of expertise and, specifically, in Sleep Medicine (9 publications), with an app used as a therapy tool for Sleep Apnoea (AirwayGym), as well as a doctoral dissertation on the effects of oropharyngeal exercising on sleep apnoea, the last of which I feel particularly proud of as the author.

Many of the media have publicised our work and this recognition has travelled within the national territory and abroad. Also, the study recently headed by Doctor Carlos O’Connor on myofunctional therapy in sleep apnoea received this year the award of the Spanish ENT Association to the best Clinical Essay to be published in a scientific journal”, as she details.

The sleep pattern of 40% of the population is inadequate

Lack of sleep is one of the most habitual problems of the current population. According to the data offered by the World Health organisation (WHO), 40% of the population has an inadequate sleep pattern which affects adults and children alike. In fact, the specialists warn that children insomnia is increasingly popular due to the use of technologies with other cases with existing patterns of fragile sleep.

In these cases, Dr Rodríguez explains that the solution starts with “teaching children to sleep, using tools to reinforce specific behaviours at bed time and to consolidate an adequate sleep hygiene”.

The most frequent sleep disorders include insomnia, sleep apnoea, restless legs syndrome, parasomnias and narcolepsy.

Visit your specialist when you suspect you may suffer from a sleep disorder

Dr Rodríguez insists that sleeping well provides quality of life and is associated to good health. “Non-restful or insufficient sleep has important consequences for the person’s wellbeing, their professional performance and social interactions (changeable mood); while lack of proper sleep has also been associated with metabolic disorders (obesity), hypertension, cognitive impairment, an insufficient response of the immune system, and the recent association with a prognosis of malign tumour pathologies”, says the Dr.

Our specialist recommends a visit to specialist professionals when anyone suspects they may suffer from a sleep disorder. An initial consultation with a specialist helps draw the road map for this multidisciplinary medical unit to initiate the relevant protocols subject to the clinical circumstances of each patient, and schedule a sequence of medical appointments for your follow-up. This protocol will help you obtain excellent medical assistance.

