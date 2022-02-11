Downing Street confirms Boris Johnson HAS received Met Police questionnaire.

Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Met Police as they investigate the alleged lockdown parties



A spokeswoman for No10 Downing Street confirmed this evening, Friday, February 11, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those to have received a Met Police questionnaire as part of ‘Operation Hillman’.

These legal forms are being presented to people in and around Downing Street as part of the Met’s ongoing investigation into 12 alleged lockdown parties that took place. Around 50 people are believed to be on the list to be questioned by the Met Police.

“We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required”, confirmed the spokeswoman, adding that he received it just before 10pm this evening.

This means that unless Mr Johnson can provide a credible reason for attending said parties, he could face a fixed penalty fine for breaking his own lockdown rules if found guilty.

The questionnaires reportedly request the person to provide an ‘account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event’, and it has, ‘formal legal status, and must be answered truthfully’.

It is alleged that the prime Minster attended at least six of the parties, which include the infamous ‘bring your own bottle’ party during May 2020, in the garden of No10.

This all comes during a day of increased tensions in Eastern Europe, with fears mounting that Russia is ready to invade Ukraine in the next few days. President Joe Biden advised all Americans to leave the former Soviet territory, and today, Mr Johnson also urged British citizens to ‘leave while they could’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

