Covid numbers in the Valencian Community – Thursday February 10

Here are the Covid numbers in the Valencian Community, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health and Public Health, after collecting data from the department directed by Ana Barcelo, on Thursday, February 10, confirmed another 9,101 new cases of coronavirus in the Valencian Community.

These were produced by either PCR test or through antigen tests in the last 24 hours. This number is 833 fewer infections than on Wednesday 9. The death toll has also dropped from 47 to 22, and hospital pressure also decreases, with 72 fewer people admitted.

With this update, the total number of positives stands at 1,226,158 cases. By province, 742 positives have been registered in Castellon (150,515 in total), 2,975 in Alicante (432,426), and 5,384 in Valencia (643,212). The number of unassigned cases remains at five.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Of the 22 people who died, 20 were during the last week, except for two, who passed in the last week of January. They were 16 women, aged between 73 and 95 years old, and six men, aged between 72 and 93 years old.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of deaths in the Community amounts to 8,792: 1,003 in the province of Castellon, 3,375 in Alicante, and 4,414 in Valencia.

People who have recovered from the virus now total 1,116,769 people. By provinces, these are distributed between 136,323 in Castellon, 396,759 in Alicante, and 583,627 in Valencia. Total unassigned discharges remain at 60.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,509 people admitted, 72 fewer than this Wednesday 9, of which 142 are in the ICU, two fewer than in the last update. In the province of Castellon there are 218 hospitalised patients, 15 in the ICU; 466 in the province of Alicante, 48 of them in the ICU; and 825 in the province of Valencia, 79 in the ICU.

According to the registered data, there are currently 112,038 active cases, which represents 9.05 per cent of the total positives, as reported by elespanol.com.

For more information on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.