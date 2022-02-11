Covid numbers in Spain – Friday, February 11

Chris King
Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Friday, February 11, released by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, February 11, collected from the autonomous communities. An extra 49,004 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, added to the 53,055 infections reported yesterday, Thursday 10.

As a result, since the start of the pandemic in Spain, the total number of positives has now risen to 10,604,200 cases.

The accumulated incidence rate stands at standing at 1,461.71 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, dropping by 105 points, compared to yesterday’s 1,566.97 points.

In this Friday’s report, 389 new deaths have been added. This means that 95,995 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, including 747 in the last week.

There are currently 12,843 patients admitted (13,623 yesterday), and 1,588 in the ICU (1,633 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,210 admissions (1,180 yesterday), and 1,873 registrations (1,938 yesterday).

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 10.31 per cent (10.92 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 16.94 per cent (17.41 per cent yesterday).


Between February 1 and 7, the autonomous communities carried out 1,192,996 diagnostic tests, of which 521,262 were PCR, and another 671,734 antigen tests, with an overall rate of 2,536.87 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 29.46 per cent, up from 30.11 per cent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five percent before the spread of the virus can be considered as ‘controlled’, as reported by elespanol.com.

___________________________________________________________


