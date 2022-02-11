Couple arrested for forcing adopted son to spend five years living in a box in the garage

A Florida couple have been arrested for forcing their adopted son, a teenager, to live in a box in the garage at their home for at least five years.

A couple from Jupiter (Florida, USA) has been arrested for forcing their adopted teenage son to live in a small, locked structure in their garage for several years, reported the New York Post.

Authorities discovered the horrific conditions in which the 13-year-old was living after he was reported missing on January 30. A detective specialised in missing persons noticed a box-like structure with a switch on the outside wall of the garage, the Jupiter Police Department said.

Inside the small room was a bucket, a mattress and a camera. The mother, Tracy Ferriter, claimed that the space was used as an office and for storage. However, the next day, police found the missing child at school and discovered the true use of the room.

Police confirmed that Tracy and Timothy Ferriter had kept the child locked in the room since at least 2017.

The child was allowed to go to school but was locked up the rest of the time. He was brought food and bathed with the bucket that the police found in the room. The couple has been charged with child abuse. Three other children were living at the couple’s home and have been taken into the custody of social services.

